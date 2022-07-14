Strictly Come Dancing sensation Johannes Radebe to premiere new show at Bridlington Spa

Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed will feature at Bridlington Spa. Photo submitted

Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed will premiere at Bridlington Spa from Friday, March 31 for two nights and will then run through to 27 May 2023, performing across the UK.

In Freedom Unleashed, Johannes will be joined by a diverse, world-class cast of talented dancers and singers, performing to a mix of African rhythms and huge party anthems – with a touch of ballroom magic – making the show a jubilant celebration of culture, passion, and freedom.

Johannes said: “I was so thrilled and overwhelmed by the reception my first tour received earlier this year. The British public really has opened its heart to me and I feel very thankful. So it is with enormous pride and gratitude that I’m able to announce today my second UK Tour. I can’t wait to see you all.”

Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing.

In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima.

In 2022, he and his celebrity partner, John Waite, made history by being the first all-male partnership to compete on the show. The pair made it to the final and recently won the British LGBT Award for Media Moment of the Year.