Llanddwyn, Anglesey, by Andy Kent.

This week’s images are by Scarborough Camera Club members Andy Kent and John Turner.

Fiery Illumination is by John Turner. John took this fiery image at the Scarborough Lights event at Peasholm Park in December.

The black and white image, entitled Llanddwyn, Anglesey, is by Andy Kent. Llanddwyn is a tidal island just off the coast of Anglesey in North Wales.

The club has arranged a summer visit on Wednesday, June 4, to Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve, with opportunities for bird photography and possible sunset. Meet 7.15pm outside the visitor centre.

For more information, visit www.scarboroughcameraclub.co.uk. New members welcome!