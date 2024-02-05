Strong winds and storms cause string of power cuts in Esk Valley villages near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have been hit by seven power outages since November 13, including one on Christmas Eve, with one villager in Glaisdale saying it’s been the worst spate of cuts since the 1970s, with permanent damage to wi-fi equipment and lighting systems reported.

The last outage affected nearly 1,400 customers.

We asked Northern Powergrid to look into the issue.

Glaisdale village.

They said: “We are aware of power cuts in the Esk Valley area caused, most recently, by an increase in strong winds and storms across our region.

“Due to the adverse weather, fallen trees have impacted our overhead power network and has resulted in power cuts for our customers.

"Another fault was identified at Glaisdale substation due to a loose connection, which was also attributed to excessive winds during the winter season.

“We can assure customers that we’re working with contractors to carry out vegetation management in the area and will conduct regular surveys of our overhead power lines.

"This will hopefully reduce the number of power cuts going forward, however, strong winds and inclement weather can have an impact on our network.

“Customers can report a power cut online and check for updates at www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts-map or call us on free-phone 105.