Student from Grosmont, near Whitby, receives first ICL Boulby memorial bursary award

Boulby Vice President and General Manager Malcolm Mewett says the launch of the annual Paul Hogarth Bursary to support students will ensure that the contribution of Mr Hogarth is given the recognition it deserves.

He was speaking at the mine as 18-year-old Grace Fuller from Grosmont was announced as the first winner of the bursary which will provide funding of £5,000 a year to enable her to study for a physics degree at the University of Liverpool.

Mr Hogarth, who died suddenly earlier this year, worked for 27 years at ICL Boulby and was also a farmer who had a leading role in trialling Polysulphate at his family’s Overdale Farm near Whitby.

Grace Fuller.

Mr Mewett said: “Paul Hogarth was one of our greatest ambassadors in promoting the potential of Polysulphate, using his own farm to demonstrate how it could improve growth and yield for so many different crops.

“The bursary is a demonstration of our commitment to the future of Boulby and to give young people in the area the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

Grace, who has been studying four A-Levels at Whitby College, gained a coveted place on the Women in Mathematics course at the University of Cambridge and was also awarded school physicist of the year by the Ogden Trust.

