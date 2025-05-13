Students fly flag for East Riding College at Young Risotto Chef of the Year event

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th May 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 12:43 BST
East Riding College Catering & Hospitality students, Sarah Friberg and Lewis Gurney, competed in the regional finals of the Young Risotto Chef of the Year at Leeds College.

Hosted by Riso Gallo, this prestigious competition challenges young chefs aged 17 to 23 to create vibrant, sustainable risotto dishes.

Sarah and Lewis represented the college’s Bridlington campus - and the region - with passion and creativity.

Sarah made it to 5th place out of 18 contestants on the day - an amazing achievement considering she's a first-year Level 2 and most of her competitors were in their final year on a Level 3 course.

East Riding College students Sarah Friburg and Lewis Gurney competed in the regional finals of the Young Risotto Chef of the Year.

Lewis said: "The competition offers a massive opportunity for me to demonstrate my skills, and I am ecstatic, encouraged, and excited to be a part of it” while Sarah added: "The competition is an amazing opportunity for me to learn and grow - I am proud to be participating and excited to make my college proud."

