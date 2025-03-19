Students put skills to the test at Scarborough Rotary Club's technology tournament

The annual technology challenge was held at Scarborough Rugby Club on Tuesday March 11 and Schools from across the area, including Malton School, Scarborough UTC, Graham School, Scalby School, Scarborough College and Lady Lumley's in Pickering.

A total of 58 students worked together to solve a previously unseen task, this year building a vehicle that had to negotiate a track and obstacles within a set time.

There were three age levels for team members; Foundation (11-14), Intermediate (15-16) and Advanced (16+). The degree of complexity of the task is increased at each age level.

David Dartnell-Smith, the tournament director of the Rotary Club of Scarborough, said: “The students were set a really challenging test but judging by their efforts, they all enjoyed it and were successful in varying degrees. The winning teams from each category won a trophy and each participant a certificate"

Prizes were presented by the Deputy Charter Mayor of Scarborough, John Ritchie, and the winner of the advanced category was a team from Malton School, a team from Malton School also won the intermediate category and a team from Graham School won the foundation.

The overall winner of the Paul Currie (the creator of the tournament) trophy was Malton School Foundation.

Next year’s event is already being planned and any local schools, colleges or clubs for young people (Scouts, Guides, Cadets etc.) that would like to enter the 2026 Tournament are asked to contact the Rotary Club of Scarborough via David Dartnell-Smith at [email protected] or 07367487867.

