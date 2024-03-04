'Stumpy' the rescued Lorikeet at Bridlington Animal Park to get 3D printed leg

Stumpy the baby Lorikeet will have a bespoke 3D printed prosthetic leg to help him in his new home. Photo courtesy of Bridlington Animal Park.

Bridlington Animal Park is located in Carnaby, Bridlington, and in February they took in a family of ten Rainbow Lorikeets and two Budgies.

Due to changing personal circumstances, ill health or breakups bird owners sometimes have no choice but to rehome their birds.

This is where Bridlington Animal Park has stepped in has given this Lorikeet family a forever home and the best healthcare.

‘Stumpy’ is a baby Rainbow Lorikeet who has lost a foot and part of his leg. He is otherwise healthy, and the staff at the Animal Park are currently hand-raising him because he is so young that he needs to be fed with a syringe.

The Park put out a facebook post looking for a kind soul in the community who would be able to 3D print a prosthetic leg, to enable Stumpy to have the best life possible.

Bridlington Animal Park said via Facebook: “We have had lots of people offering help, however one kind gentleman from Beeford came to the Park, measured Stumpy's leg and watched the way he walked to enable him to design and print a series of prototype legs.

“We have been trying some on and have our favourite.

“Next week we will take Stumpy and his new leg to Aldgate Vets for a professional opinion and approval.

“Watch this space or come and see him on reception!”

‘Stumpy’ will never be able to go in the aviary with the rest of his family as he can only rest on a flat surface and cannot climb on mesh.

He will only be able to rest on a flat surface and he won’t be able to climb on mesh. We will build him a disabled friendly enclosure.

Therefore Bridlington Animal Park are also hoping to build him a more accessible and disabled friendly enclosure.

The Park have put together a special Stumpy Amazon wish list so that people who are invested in Stumpy’s story can help make his new enclosure a reality.