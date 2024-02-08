Stunning first snowdrops have bloomed at Burton Agnes Hall near Bridlington as woodland walk reopens

Horticulturalist Sarah Asberywood prepares and inspects the snowdrops in the woodland area at Burton Agnes Hall as they open to the public. Photo courtesy of Lee McLean / SWNS.

Snowdrops have finally bloomed at Burton Agnes Hall, signalling that the dark nights and cold weather is slowly on its way out.

Horticulturalist Sarah Asberywood, 41, inspected the newly-opened flowers in the grounds of the Elizabethan manor house near Bridlington this weekend.

Visitors can now view the snowdrops, which are scattered around the grounds, just in time for the grounds of the Hall to be reopened.

The first bloom of snowdrops is often seen as a sign that spring is not far away. Photo courtesy of Lee McLean / SWNS.

Every February, thousands of hardy snowdrops push through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent ‘white carpet’ across the woodland floor at Burton Agnes.

Walking peacefully among these makes a truly memorable day out at the end of the long winter.

The beautiful little flowers grow in numbers each year and are a welcome sight to many residents and visitors. This biblical symbol of hope is a reminder that winter eventually gives way to spring, and announces the new season.

The woodland is open for walking among the snowdrops from the February 3 to February 25, from 11am to 4pm daily. Garden admission applies

Visitors can now view the galanthus nivalis (snowdrops), which are scattered around the grounds of Burton Agnes Hall. Photo courtesy of Lee McLean / SWNS

Visitors can wrap up warm for a walk round the grounds, letting the spectacular sight of snowdrops bring them out of hibernation.

Those with green thumbs also have the opportunity to buy some Burton Agnes-propagated snowdrops, which is the best way of building a collection.

Please note that in gale force winds the woodland walk will close. Please phone the office on 01262 490 324 to double check before a visit.