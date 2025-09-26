Saint Catherine's 2026 Calendarplaceholder image
Saint Catherine's 2026 Calendar

Stunning images of Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in Saint Catherine’s 2026 fundraising calendar

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 12:19 BST
Saint Catherine’s ever-popular calendar featuring photographs by supporters is on sale now in aid of patient care.

As always, the calendar features stunning images from the area covered by Saint Catherine’s services, including Scarborough, Filey, Hunmanby, Whitby, Ryedale and Bridlington.

The calendar is priced at £6.50 (plus UK postage) and can be ordered in the following ways:

•On sale in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops including the Barn Boutique

•Call 01723 356035 to order by phone

•Visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop to order

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser, said: “Following lots of feedback from our supporters, we have produced the 2026 calendar in its original format, which our supporters know and love.

“Our calendar is an ever-popular way of raising much-needed funds.

"The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area.

"We were inundated with beautiful photographs once again and wish to thank everyone for sending them in to us.”

Scalby Beck, by Dave Crosby.

1. Saint Catherine's 2026 calendar

Scalby Beck, by Dave Crosby.

Scarborough LIghthouse, by Nicola White.

2. Saint Catherine's 2026 calendar

Scarborough LIghthouse, by Nicola White.

Whitby Abbey, by Kieran Dickerson-Deighton.

3. Saint Catherine's 2026 calendar

Whitby Abbey, by Kieran Dickerson-Deighton.

Jonno's Field, Scarborough, by Ralph Witty.

4. Saint Catherine's 2026 calendar

Jonno's Field, Scarborough, by Ralph Witty.

