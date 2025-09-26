Stunning images of Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in Saint Catherine’s 2026 fundraising calendar

As always, the calendar features stunning images from the area covered by Saint Catherine’s services, including Scarborough, Filey, Hunmanby, Whitby, Ryedale and Bridlington.

The calendar is priced at £6.50 (plus UK postage) and can be ordered in the following ways:

•On sale in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops including the Barn Boutique

•Call 01723 356035 to order by phone

•Visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop to order

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser, said: “Following lots of feedback from our supporters, we have produced the 2026 calendar in its original format, which our supporters know and love.

“Our calendar is an ever-popular way of raising much-needed funds.

"The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area.

"We were inundated with beautiful photographs once again and wish to thank everyone for sending them in to us.”

1 . Saint Catherine's 2026 calendar Scalby Beck, by Dave Crosby. Photo: Dave Crosby Photo Sales