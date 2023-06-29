Stunning photos show minke whale leaping out of the sea off the coast of Scarborough
Wildlife photographer Steve Shipley headed out to sea last Thursday in the hope of spotting dolphins.
While the dolphins evaded him, he managed to get a rare glimpse of a minke whale breaching the waves.
He caught sight of the incredible whale, measuring around 17ft (5m), just ten minutes into the wildlife spotting trip last Thursday (June 22).
Mr Shipley captured the whale with almost its whole body out of the water, saying it was a "fantastic" sight only 10 minutes into the trip.
The animal was identified due to its small pointed flippers, which have a white band, along with its throat grooves, flattened head and grey colouration.
Experts believe whales jump out of the water to communicate a range of emotions, such as desire and need, but also to indicate danger or as a form of play.
Minke whales are commonly found on their own or in groups of two or three and can reach up to 35ft (10m) in length.
They’re known to survive in tropical temperatures and polar climates, but they generally migrate to warmer seas during the colder months.
There are around 500,000 minke whales left in the wild, which can live to the age of 50.
The noises the whales make, known as ‘vocalisations’, can be as loud as 152 decibels - the same volume as a jet taking off.