Stunning textile art exhibition of Yorkshire landscapes opens at Nunnington Hall

Flying Buttresses, York Minster by Nicola Harper

A brand-new art exhibition is now open at Nunnington Hall, which showcases the work of York-based textile artist, Nicola Harper.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning exhibition reflects Nicola’s love of both the clean lines of architecture and the organic forms of landscape and seascape, with many local Yorkshire scenes on display. Her pieces are a layering of mainly recycled, texturally interesting fabrics, yarns and thread.

Using a combination of techniques including free motion machine embroidery, appliqué and painting with acrylics, each piece blends both colours and textures together to create an embellished and sculpted piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Threaded Landscapes’ is the latest exhibition at the National Trust property near Helmsley, which has become renowned for delivering an excellent programme of exhibitions throughout the year.

Nicola Harper

Sarah Nolan, Visitor Experience Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “We’re delighted to work with Nicola and host this beautiful exhibition of her work. She takes inspiration for her pieces from her surroundings of her home in North Yorkshire and is a member of York Textile Artists and the Society for Embroidered Work.

“As part of this exhibition, we’re encouraging visitors to get hands-on and have a go at making their own layered and textured piece of art while they are here, and then share their creations with us on our social media channels.”

The exhibition is on until Sunday May 11 and Nicola will be visiting Nunnington Hall during that time to offer ‘Meet the artist’ opportunities, when visitors will be able to engage with her and discuss her work.

You can discover more about the art exhibitions at Nunnington Hall, and plan your visit, by going to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall