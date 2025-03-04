Stunning textile art exhibition of Yorkshire landscapes opens at Nunnington Hall
The stunning exhibition reflects Nicola’s love of both the clean lines of architecture and the organic forms of landscape and seascape, with many local Yorkshire scenes on display. Her pieces are a layering of mainly recycled, texturally interesting fabrics, yarns and thread.
Using a combination of techniques including free motion machine embroidery, appliqué and painting with acrylics, each piece blends both colours and textures together to create an embellished and sculpted piece.
‘Threaded Landscapes’ is the latest exhibition at the National Trust property near Helmsley, which has become renowned for delivering an excellent programme of exhibitions throughout the year.
Sarah Nolan, Visitor Experience Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “We’re delighted to work with Nicola and host this beautiful exhibition of her work. She takes inspiration for her pieces from her surroundings of her home in North Yorkshire and is a member of York Textile Artists and the Society for Embroidered Work.
“As part of this exhibition, we’re encouraging visitors to get hands-on and have a go at making their own layered and textured piece of art while they are here, and then share their creations with us on our social media channels.”
The exhibition is on until Sunday May 11 and Nicola will be visiting Nunnington Hall during that time to offer ‘Meet the artist’ opportunities, when visitors will be able to engage with her and discuss her work.
You can discover more about the art exhibitions at Nunnington Hall, and plan your visit, by going to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.