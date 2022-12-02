Stunning Whitby and Esk Valley images feature in railway's new calendar - see them here
The popular Esk Valley Railway calendar for 2023 is now on sale, sponsored by Community Rail Network.
By Duncan Atkins
25 minutes ago
Updated
2nd Dec 2022, 11:16am
This year, proceeds from the calendar will be used to support the Esk Valley Railway Rules on Rails campaign to teach young children how to use railways safely as well as taking them on trains and to have fun while learning about them.
With spectacular views from along the Esk Valley, these calendars make excellent Christmas presents.
Calendars are just £5 each – visit www.eskvalleyrailway.co.uk if you’d like one.
Page 1 of 3