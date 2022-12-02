News you can trust since 1882
Sunflowers at Glaisdale, by James Hines.

Stunning Whitby and Esk Valley images feature in railway's new calendar - see them here

The popular Esk Valley Railway calendar for 2023 is now on sale, sponsored by Community Rail Network.

By Duncan Atkins
25 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 11:16am

This year, proceeds from the calendar will be used to support the Esk Valley Railway Rules on Rails campaign to teach young children how to use railways safely as well as taking them on trains and to have fun while learning about them.

With spectacular views from along the Esk Valley, these calendars make excellent Christmas presents.

Calendars are just £5 each – visit www.eskvalleyrailway.co.uk if you’d like one.

1. Esk Valley Railway Calendar 2023

Bluebells at Roseberry topping by Sally Michulitis

Photo: Sally Michulitis

2. Esk Valley Railway Calendar 2023

Autumn in Danby village by Sally Michulitis.

Photo: Sally Michulitis

3. Esk Valley Railway Calendar 2023

Autumn along the Esk Valley by Sally Michulitis.

Photo: Sally Michulitis

4. Esk Valley Railway Calendar 2023

Castleton by James Hines Photography

Photo: James Hines

