Stunning Wykeham Abbey grounds to host fashion high tea for Saint Catherine's

The event, taking place from 3pm to 6pm, will feature a drinks reception, afternoon tea and a number of exhibitors, including Shoe Bootique, Tilly Fox, Azuzu, Catherine Monkman and Jo Purdy of Hearts & Flowers.

There will also be a Saint Catherine’s stall selling vintage and pre-loved clothing and accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, there will be a grand raffle with a chance to win prizes donated by each exhibitor.

Oliver's afternoon tea.

The event is sponsored by Geo Cocktails & Kitchen and Oliver’s on the Mount, who are providing the drinks reception and afternoon teas.

The table decorations are sponsored by Hearts & Flowers and the venue is being provided by kind permission of The Viscountess Downe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamra Marshall, of Oliver’s on the Mount, said: “As a company we are thrilled to be supporting the afternoon tea shopping event again.

"Oliver’s on the Mount cafe will be supplying the teas and Geo bar the fizz!

The grounds of Wykeham Abbey.

"Being involved from the start of the event last year we feel this our day to do our bit for the local hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was such a great afternoon last year and the success shown by the funds raised.

"Hopefully the supporters will be just as gracious this year as I know all the exhibitors are really looking forward to being there again too.

"The setting is amazing the drive up to Wykeham Abbey sets you up for what you know will be an awesome day.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We are really excited to be holding this event for a second year running, after a hugely successful debut last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event was a sell-out and we had such wonderful feedback from our guests and exhibitors.

"A huge thank you to all our sponsors and supporters and we are looking forward to another fabulous afternoon of food, fashion and fizz.”

Tickets cost £25 per person, which includes fizz or a soft drink on arrival and afternoon tea.