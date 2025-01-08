Sue Ryder launches new year appeal for volunteers across its North Yorkshire charity shops

Sue Ryder is appealing for volunteers across its North Yorkshire stores.

National palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder, is urging anyone with a New Year’s resolution to come on board and help make their Sue Ryder shop a vibrant and successful part of their community’s shopping scene in 2025.

The charity, which is one of the UK’s largest charity retailers, is hoping that anyone in need of a new experience will consider giving the gift of time and joining its team of retail volunteers.

Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales.

By supporting Sue Ryder in this way, people can donate their skills and knowledge, gain retail experience, meet new people and support their community, all the while helping to make a difference to people relying on the charity’s end of life care and bereavement support.

Sue Ryder Volunteer Manager, Lucy Swann said: “Our team of retail volunteers are an invaluable part of our charity and play a critical part in helping us raise enough money so Sue Ryder can keep caring for people in hospices and providing nationwide bereavement support, ensuring no one has to face dying or grief alone.

"We rely on the support of our dedicated volunteers, who are a lifeline to our shops, and we simply could not operate without them.

"We would like to appeal to any of your readers who would like to find out more about joining our team.”

Sue Ryder has shops in Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Ripon and Knaresborough, among others.

Money raised from its shops goes towards its palliative and bereavement services, which supports people with a life-limiting illness and grief.

Visit: https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer/quick-apply to register your interest.