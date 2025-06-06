Summer bingo night to help raise funds for Whitby's Rosemary Ball

Whitby Rugby Club will host the summer bingo fundraiser. photo: Google Maps

A Whitby woman is holding a bingo night to raise funds for a charity ball in memory of her mother – and is appealing for the public’s help to get behind the venture.

Caroline Davies, 41, of Auckland Way, said: “In order to organise the ball I need funds for decorations, deposits for a DJ, food and photographer.

"Therefore I am organising the Summer Bingo on Saturday June 28 at Whitby Rugby Club and all money raised will go towards paying for costs for The Rosemary Ball.

“The Rosemary Ball is in memory and named after my mum Rosemary Davies who passed away in October 2022 from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

"PSP is a rare neurological disorder that is much like Parkinson’s disease, however it’s much more progressive.

"Rosemary always did a lot of charity work and encouraged me to do the same from a young age.

"She also worked for Whitby DAG before retiring.

"The Rosemary Ball is to raise awareness and money for the PSPA and also Hope Whitby, an amazing group of Christians helping the community by giving free food hampers, breakfast once a week and much more.”

The Summer Bingo, which starts at 6pm, is a family event, £2 per person entry.

Tickets start from £3 a game.

There will also be a sweet shop and guess the name of the Teddy.

There are great prizes to be won from businesses Trenchers, Whitby Surf, Beacon Farm, Clara's, Seagulls Rock, TOG 24, The Orange Frog Confectionary, North Beach Cafe, Young Jewellery, Lemon & Lime, Jess Fine Art, Belle Ame Faux Fleurs, Wilsons, Senses Whitby, Becketts and Sea Glass From Whitby Past.