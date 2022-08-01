Summer holiday fun for families and creative day for adults from Scarborough WEA

Woodend in Scarborough

The summer holiday season plays host to a small selection of free one-off events from Scarborough’s own division of the popular education provider the W.E.A, with a mix of family days and creative expression activities for the grown-ups.

A trio of Confidence in Action days with tutor Nicola Bailey aim to help parents and children to participate in activities that help to support the health and wellbeing of the family.

The first event on August 11 will be a day-trip to Filey with a visit to Glen Gardens.

Dalby Forest

The second, on August 16, starts at Woodend before moving to Scarborough’s South Bay. Activities will include kite making, sand castles and sand sculpture.

On September 9, the group will venture into Dalby forest for some outdoor activities.

All events aim to help parents grow in confidence to plan affordable activities to do with your own family in your local area.

For aults who would like to relax away from the younger ones, there is an exclusive creative writing workshop in Scampston Hall Walled Gardens on August 12 with George Cromack, taking inspiration from nature to improve well being.

Scampston Hall

Pre-booking is essential. More details of these and Autumn/Winter courses can be found via www.wea.org.ukCall: 0300 303 3464 or email [email protected]