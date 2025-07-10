Families enjoy a sandcastle competition on the beach. Photo: Andrew Davies/NT

Summer on the Yorkshire Coast provides the perfect opportunity to get out into nature – walkers can enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the Cleveland Way, and cyclists can enjoy the traffic-free 21.7 miles of Cinder Track between Whitby and Scarborough

The friendly staff at our two National Trust Visitor centres will be able to help you get the most out of your visit to the area.

Summer Holidays events at The Old Coastguard Station, Robin Hood’s Bay

Jurassic Jaunt: Booking Essential

Rockpooling fun at Robin Hood's Bay. Photo: Andrew Davies/NT

Tuesday, July 29, 11.30am to 2pm and Monday, August 11, 10am to 12.30pm.

Join Dr Liam Herringshaw, palaeontologist and Earth Scientist for a fascinating in-depth tour of Yorkshire’s Jurassic heritage.

The session will start off in the exhibition space where you will find out about the geology of Robin Hood’s Bay, how fossils are formed and see examples of the different prehistoric marine creatures that can be found on this beautiful stretch of coastline.

Head to the beach to look for evidence of prehistoric creatures and find some examples to take home.

Taking part in a countryside trail. Photo: Martha Evans/NT

Suitable for adults and children aged 8+.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost £15 per person. Please see National Trust Yorkshire Coast website to book and for more information.

Fossil Forage: Booking Essential

Youngsters showing off their discoveries after some beachcombing fun! Photo: Heather Tennant/NT

Wednesday, July 23, 11am to noon; Saturday, August 16, 1pm to 2pm; Wednesday, August 20, 10.30am to 11.30am; Thursday, August 28, 11am to noon.

Discover the creatures that once lived in the sea millions of years ago, and the fossils they have left behind.

Short talk in the exhibition centre before heading out on a short, guided stroll.

Cost £3.50 per child, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Rockpool Rummage: Booking Essential

Thursday, July 24, 10.30am to 11.30am; Friday, August 15, 1pm to 2pm; Thursday, August 21, 10.30am to 11.30am; Wednesday, August 27, 11am to noon.

Take a peep into the watery world of rockpools.

Find out about the fascinating creatures that call this challenging habitat their home and how they have adapted to thrive in this environment.

£3.50 per child, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Beach Art Workshop – free drop-in event

Tuesday, August 12, 11am to 1pm.

Get creative on the beach at Robin Hood’s Bay.

Create a huge sand artwork on the beach with arts organisation Animated Objects.

No need to book, just drop in between 11am and 1pm. This event is free to enter.

Event on at the beach underneath the sea wall at Robin Hoods Bay .

Sandcastle Competition: Free drop in event

Tuesday, August 26, 11am to 12.30pm.

Summers here and it’s time to get digging!

Join the National Trust Staff and Volunteers for a morning of good old-fashioned family fun with a sandcastle competition. Prizes for the best creations.

Tracker Packs

Every day – Free.

Families can borrow one of the Coastal Tracker Packs from the National Trust Visitor Centre at Robin Hood’s Bay.

The packs are free to borrow and contain lots of information and ideas for beach activities for children of all ages.

Events at National Trust Ravenscar Visitor Centre

What3Words Scavenger Hunt at Ravenscar: Free drop in event

Sunday, August 17, 10.30am to 3pm

Use the What3Words App to navigate your way around the beautiful scenery of the Ravenscar site.

This free event uses the What3Words App on your Smartphone to navigate your way around the site, finding answers as you go.

You will need to download the What3Words App prior to arriving at Ravenscar.

Collect a trail sheet upon your arrival.

Ravenscar Countryside Trail

Every day 10am to 5pm (centre closes at 5pm).

New for 2025, a family-friendly trail exploring the fascinating history and natural history of Ravenscar.

Drop into the visitor centre to purchase a trail booklet and map before heading out on a short walk around the surrounding countryside.

Find out about what exactly was in the barrels at the Alum Works, look for signs of wildlife in Bluebell woods and try to spot a Ravenscar Brick.

Call back to the visitor centre with your completed booklet to get a sticker then enjoy some refreshments.

Cost £1 per trail.