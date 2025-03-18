Sun melts away winter as Malton’s monthly food market returns with a bang

And organisers are hoping for another successful event when the next takes place on Saturday April 12.

Mark Brayshaw, head of Visit Malton, the CIC that organises the monthly event, said: “Traders often comment that the first monthly food market of the year feels like a real marker in the calendar for the start of the year, and what a start we had this weekend.

“Wall-to-wall sunshine brought people out to enjoy a taste of what 2025 has to offer – and our huge range of stall holders didn’t disappoint, with many selling out as their wares proved exceptionally popular!”

The market included a host of new traders, highlighting locally-produced ranges from curry to Biltong, Portuguese tarts and other sweet treats.

Picnic benches provided the perfect location for alfresco dining in the sunshine with the award-winning Millers Fish & Chips filling the air with the mouth-watering smells of frying food and freshly-roasted meats were available from Bubba’s Smokin’ Hog Roast and BBQ – both of these great traders will be back next month.

Mark added: “Malton is a market town, with the Market Place very much at the centre of the community, and a host of shops surrounding the square offering complementary products, from fresh fruit and veg to stunning home décor and books.

Saturday also saw many shops in the town celebrating the female entrepreneurs behind them, as Malton marked International Women’s Day with pink fans and balloons highlighting female-run businesses in the town.

Many shops offered discounts or made charitable donations when people purchased particular products, with the proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now.

The next Malton Monthly Food Market takes place in the middle weekend of the Easter holidays, Saturday 12 April, and following that, it is the second Saturday of each month until November.

Some future dates:

- Malton Food Lovers Festival: May 24 to 26 (Spring Bank Holiday Weekend)

- Malton 10K: Sunday September 21

- Malton Christmas Festival: December 6 and December 7

Visit visitmalton.com for more.

1 . Malton Monthly Food Market Market-goers enjoying the nicer weather. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Malton Monthly Food Market Sampling some tasty treats. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Malton Monthly Food Market In good spirits at the Malton Monthly Food Market! Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Malton Monthly Food Market Trying out some of the baked produce. Photo: submitted Photo Sales