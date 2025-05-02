Sunderland Marine makes ‘significant’ donation to help protect Whitby lobster population

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:13 BST
North East-based marine insurer, Sunderland Marine is working with Whitby Lobster Hatchery to release lobsters back into the ocean, helping to protect the fishing industry and environment.

Based on Pier Road, Whitby Lobster Hatchery helps protect and maintain the ocean’s lobster population by releasing baby lobsters into the sea, protecting the long-term viability of the fishing industry, which is also heavily involved in supporting the hatchery.

Sunderland Marine, part of global marine insurer NorthStandard, chose to work with the hatchery as part of its ongoing activity to protect the communities and environments they work in.

Its donation will help in supporting the release of 1,000 lobsters back into the ocean – the hatchery is on course for its most successful season since launching two years ago.

Joe Redfern, manager of Whitby Lobster Hatchery, and James Simison, Head of Aquaculture at Sunderland Marine.Joe Redfern, manager of Whitby Lobster Hatchery, and James Simison, Head of Aquaculture at Sunderland Marine.
Joe Redfern, General Manager of Whitby Lobster Hatchery, said: “We’re super grateful for the generous donation from Sunderland Marine.

"It’s really important that people get behind our project because as a charity, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without donations like the one from Sunderland Marine.

"It helps us to continue the work we’re doing and release these lobsters back into the sea.”

James Simison, Head of Aquaculture at Sunderland Marine, said without initiatives like the hatchery, there might not be a lobster fishing industry in the future.

“You can see the passion and the enthusiasm for the work that the hatchery is doing,” he said.

“I’m really proud that Sunderland Marine is supporting the release of so many young lobsters into the wild, and that we can play a part in helping protect the fishing industry today and tomorrow.”

