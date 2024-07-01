Super U3A showcase at Bridlington Spa

By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:42 BST
Tap dancing, orchestra, Silver Dream Bikers and writers stall at the Bridlington u3a showcase. All photos by Peter Arthur.Tap dancing, orchestra, Silver Dream Bikers and writers stall at the Bridlington u3a showcase. All photos by Peter Arthur.
Tap dancing, orchestra, Silver Dream Bikers and writers stall at the Bridlington u3a showcase. All photos by Peter Arthur.
Bridlington Spa has hosted a hugely successful showcase event for Bridlington U3A.

More than 30 groups were represented from allotments to art, Silver Dream Bikers to science and technology and flower arranging to French.

The event was opened by Bridlington Mayor Rick Arrand, accompanied by his wife Kim, who, along with many visitors during the morning, were entertained by the Ukulele players, Tap Dancing and Show Dancers.

Chair Diane Arthur said "It was wonderful to welcome so many people to our event and have the opportunity to share with them some of the many activities we have to offer.

"We had lots of new members joining on the day, and there was a real buzz. Just fantastic!"

If you would like to find out more about Bridlington U3A they can be found on Facebook or at www.u3abridlington.co.uk.

