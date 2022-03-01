Superb swimming stars praised by their teachers

This is where every swim teacher at the centre nominates a child out of all their swimmers who had excelled or improved during lessons.

They then choose Gold, Silver and Bronze winners and present them with a medal and certificate.

The awards were:

Gold: Emma Kilburn

Teacher Sharon said: “Emma is doing really well and is a pleasure to teach. Her confidence is getting better every week and her perseverance is amazing.

“She is jumping in now and can swim all the strokes beautifully. I want to nominate Emma for never giving up and showing huge progression over recent weeks.”

Silver: Isabelle Hunter

Teacher Helen said: “Isabelle was very nervous the first week I taught her. She has grown in confidence and is now displaying beautiful swimming and her confidence is going from strength to strength.”

Bronze: Coby Donnison

Teacher James said: “ Since returning to lessons Coby is always engaged, willing to learn and continuously asking for ways to make his swimming better. He takes everything on board and puts it into practice to be the best swimmer he can. Coby is a pleasure to teach and is a kind and funny person.”

Six other Swim Stars received commendations:

They are:

Lottie Boyes – Lottie tries really hard every week and especially hard when trying to achieve her timed swims.

She is a pleasure to teach and always has a smile on her face.

Lara Magson – Lara has worked really hard doing everything I have asked her to do.

Her hard work has paid off as she is now ready to move to the next class.

Dexter Shrubb – Dexter is really engaging during lessons, he is progressing well and is a joy to teach.

Dylan Walker – Dylan has shown great improvement over the weeks becoming more confident and independent in the water.

Skye Lovick – Skye has shown a great improvement over the past three weeks gaining confidence and pushing herself.

Rossco Wilkinson – Rossco has been a super quick earner throughout his lessons and gives everything a go with his positive attitude.