Support act announced for Dermot Kennedy's Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig

Nell Mascal will be joining the Brit Award nominee Dermot Kennedy – whose first two incredible albums topped the UK charts – as he heads to the 8,000-capacity Yorkshire coast arena on Friday, July 14.

Kildare-born singer-songwriter Nell is very much one to watch in 2023 and beyond.

Citing Phoebe Bridgers, Frank Ocean, and Bon Iver to Billie Joel and Paul Simon as influences, she has won rave reviews since releasing her debut single Graduating last summer.

Nell Mascal will be supporting Dermot Kennedy at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough. (Pics: Cuffe and Taylor)

Nell has just played BST Hyde Park and heads to Kendal Calling and Boardmasters this summer as well as sharing bills with the likes of P!nk and Gwen Stefani. She also recently joined Dermot himself for two sold out nights at Marlay Park.

Dermot Kennedy has recently played two sold-out shows to 80,000 fans in Dublin’s Marlay Park as well as performing at Glastonbury.

Final tickets are on sale now via scarboroughopenairthetare.com

Dermot’s platinum-selling debut album Without Fear was the biggest selling album of the millennium by an Irish artist. Hits such as Outnumbered and worldwide smash Giants deservedly earned him a huge following.

Follow-up album Sonder, built upon the massive success of Dermot’s debut and included a collection of his most heartfelt, uplifting and unifying songs to date. Singles Kiss Me, Something To Someone and Better Days (which reached Gold status in the UK) catapulted him back to Number One in the UK Album charts.

Nominated for the ‘Best International Male’ BRIT Award in 2020, Dermot has now amassed five billion streams across all platforms, making him a platinum-selling artist in more than a dozen countries.

Also performing at the Open Air Theatre this summer will be N-Dubz on Thursday, July 20, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics on Saturday, August 19, and Olly Murs on Wednesday, August 23.

