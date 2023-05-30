News you can trust since 1882
Support Scarborough Hospital by hosting NHS Tea Party to help raise funds

Join the nation on Wednesday July 5 and host your own NHS Big Tea party to support your local hospital and celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th May 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:35 BST

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity is encouraging people to get together and raise funds to help to make the experiences of patients and families in hospital the best it can be.

Maya Liversidge, Charity Community Fundraiser for the charity, said: “Whether you get together at home, at school, in the office, or in your local community, there are so many ways to raise money to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.

"You’ll be making a difference. Celebrating NHS75 is a great way to bring communities together around a shared love of the NHS.

You can support Scarborough Hospital by hosting a NHS Big Tea Party to help raise funds.
“You can take part anytime that week. Everyone can get involved and every cuppa makes a difference. Plus, it’s a great reason to eat cake!”

You can help any way you’d like; you could wear blue for the day at the office or in school and ask for donations, you could ask customers to make a small donation on their restaurant bill or hold a tea party at home - whatever works for you.

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity fund the extras in your local hospitals. This could be a dedicated space for families to use when their loved one is at end of life, it could be providing a child with a doctor’s dress up set when they visit their new sibling in the special care baby unit, or it could be that newly refurbished and inviting waiting area.

Sign up at www.york.nhs.uk/nhs75 and be part of something amazing.

