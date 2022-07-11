Supporters to hold fun day to raise funds to save Scarborough motocross track

Young riders enjoying the day at the track on Seamer Road photo: CJW Photography

Scarborough youth and community motorcycle project, Mud in Your Blood, are in danger of losing the track on which they practice after the current owner decided to sell it to fund his retirement.

They have been offered the chance to buy the land on which the track sits, and have now launched a campaign to raise the £65,000 needed to buy it from its current owner.

Speaking on behalf of the non-profit club Peter Goodworth, chairman, said: “This club holds an abundance of special memories for us all.

“We have been on this piece of land for 10 years and the owner, Mr Barry Boothby, has never charged us any rent for it, for which we cannot express our heartfelt gratitude.

“However, he has now decided to sell the land to fund his retirement plans.

“He has offered us first refusal to buy it and we would like to take him up on that offer so the children and their families can continue to have somewhere legal to ride.

“This would be a devastating loss, not only to us but especially the children.

“If we cannot raise the funds then unfortunately all of the illegal riding around the streets will start again and no one wants that.”

The Mud in Your Blood Summer Fun Day will take place at the track on July 17 from 10am - 3pm.

The day promises something for everyone with riding sessions, a burger truck, bouncy castle, cake stall, face painting, splat the rat and much more.

Non-riders can park in Dean’s Garden Centre car park on Seamer Road and walk to the track from there.

Mr Goodworth is encouraging local businesses to get in touch to sponsor the track by emailing [email protected]