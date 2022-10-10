Surf lessons, competitions and sand art on the beach as Scarborough’s annual Surf Festival returns

Scarborough Surf Festival in 2021. Picture: Charlotte Graham Photography.

The festival will take place on Saturday 15 October between 10am and 4pm in the town’s North Bay against the dramatic backdrop of Scarborough Castle.

A colourful display of vintage VW Campers and Beetles will line the promenade from the Freddie Gilroy sculpture to the piazza outside The Sands complex.

Dexter’s Surf School will offer taster surf lessons for all ages throughout the day. These will be free but a donation of £5 to the Closer Communities charity is suggested.

Scarborough Surf Festival in 2021: Picture: Charlotte Graham Photography.

Pre-booking is essential by calling Dexter’s Surf Shop on 01723 377565.

People will be able to have a go on the surf simulator and climbing wall and get involved in creating large scale sand art on the beach with Animated Objects.

There will be lots of stalls to browse, freshly made pizza, hot drinks and sweet treats to enjoy.

Anyone that wants to try an invigorating dip in the sea can join The Hub sea swimmers at the piazza slipway at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1pm, there will be a fun surfing competition (‘white’ water only) for children aged 8 to 14.

Foam boards will be provided but participants must wear their own wetsuit.

There will be 12 places available in a competitive ‘expression session’ at 2.15pm.

Competitors will need to provide their own boards and wetsuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They must be self-sufficient in the surf line and able to paddle out and take off on unbroken waves efficiently.

Registration for both of the above competitions will take place on the day at the Scarborough Borough Council events team tent.

Details of the full programme are available at discoveryorkshirecoast.com.

Vicki Jones, Scarborough Borough Council events and venues manager, said: “North Bay is the perfect setting for this fun, family friendly festival which promises a great boost for the mind, body and soul.

Advertisement Hide Ad