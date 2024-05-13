Surfers Against Sewage to stage sea protest in Scarborough's South Bay
Organised by pressure group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), their north-eastern representative, Steve Crawford said: “Scarborough has been highlighted as an area particularly troubled by pollution and poor water quality.
“Surfers Against Sewage and local residents want to give a clear message to Yorkshire Water, North Yorkshire Council, the Environment Agency and the media that we are angry our town is being damaged by the negligence and lack of clear purpose being displayed”
Surfing school businessman Mr. Crawford was featured extensively in the national media last year regarding his loss of income due to the deterioration of the South Bay bathing waters.
The simultaneous coastal protests across the country by SAS have been coordinated to ensure that at least one is happening in each of the water companies’ areas.
This particular national initiative by Surfers Against Sewage is timed to coincide with 2024 being the year that the water companies and regulators set out their investment plans for the next five years (2025-2030).
Sea and river pollution has become an increasingly important issue with the general public and is expected to be a significant area of debate in the forthcoming General Election.
The Scarborough SAS Paddle-Out protest is scheduled for 12 noon in South Bay and all are welcome to attend.
More information is available at sas.org.uk
