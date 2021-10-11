Surf's Up: 15 photos from Scarborough's surf festival on North Bay

On Saturday, crowds gathered on Scarborough’s North Bay for the event celebrating surf culture.
For those new to surfing, taster lessons were available courtesy of Dexter’s Surf Shop and for anyone worried about getting their toes wet, there was a chance to have a go on a surf simulator from the safety of dry land.
More experienced surfers took part in a competition organised by Cayton Bay Surf Shop and Coastal Concepts.
Away from the water, there was plenty more to enjoy from sand art to beach yoga and a beach litter pick was organised by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.
Stands selling food and drink were on offer to festival goers and in the evening Taylors Bar hosted a special event featuring live music from the Jim Taylor Acoustic Duo.