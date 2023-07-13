Suspected farm burglars arrested by police in early morning pursuit across the North York Moors

Acting on intelligence, specially-trained North Yorkshire Police roads policing officers were already deployed around the Whitby area on the night of Tuesday, July 11.

At about 2am on Wednesday, July 12, a report came in from a farmer who had just disturbed a burglary in progress.

He challenged a suspect in the farm yard, who ran off.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested two suspected farm burglars during a early morning pursuit across the North York Moors.

Police vehicles immediately made towards the area, and officers soon spotted a car in suspicious circumstances near Castleton.

A stinger was deployed, but the vehicle continued driving on wheel rims, on the wrong side of the road, until it finally left the road while trying to make a turn, and came to a stop in hedges at the side of the A171.

Two men were caught by officers as they ran from the vehicle, and both arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.