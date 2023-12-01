Suspected shoplifter assaults police officer in Scarborough as two people remanded in separate incidents

North Yorkshire Police have charged and remanded two people in separate incidents of shoplifting in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police have charged and remanded two people in separate incidents of shoplifting in Scarborough.

They both happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday, November 29 in the town centre.

Following a report of theft from Tesco on Westwood, CCTV operators observed a suspect running away into the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As officers from Neighbourhood Policing Team nine arrived to speak to the suspect, he became obstructive with officers and attempted to run away but was detained a short distance away.

The suspect then assaulted one of the officers and was promptly arrested for theft and assaulting an emergency worker.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Scarborough man, was charged and remanded.

Police reference number for this incident is 12230226941.

At around the same time, officers from the expedite crime team were also dealing with a prolific shoplifter who had been suspected of stealing items from TK MAXX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect had also been linked to other reports of shop theft in recent days and was further arrested.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Scarborough woman was charged and remanded.

The police reference number for this incident is12230226939.

The arrests come at the start of the annual Christmas anti-theft operation in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad