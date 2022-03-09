Drivers urged to take care after swan hit at Scarborough beauty spot is put down

The bird suffered a fracture of its left wing in the incident near to the Mere Cafe at the Mere on Thursday March 3 and a vet made the decision that the bird had to be put to sleep to end his suffering.

RSPCA Inspector Laura Barber, who collected the bird from the car park, says her examination of the cafe’s CCTV footage suggests the driver of the car didn’t see the swan, which was very close to the vehicle as it reversed.

The motorist drove away from the scene, apparently unaware he had been trapped underneath the vehicle.

The swan was put down after suffering a fracture of its left wing when hit by a car at The Mere, Scarborough.

Now Laura is appealing for motorists to check their mirrors and look behind their cars before setting off as she says she has noticed how “brazen” the swans at the Mere appear to have become around vehicles.

“The vehicle was reversing very slowly and unfortunately for the swan he was dragged for 30 yards under it,” she said.

“The cafe owner says it is the second time this has happened this year.

"There’s lots of swans at the Mere that are so brazen, they seem to have no fear and hang around the cars.

“The RSPCA is asking motorists to check behind their vehicles to avoid this happening again.”

The inspector has approached Scarborough Borough Council with a view to having a warning sign put up at the car park.

“I really think this incident was unintentional. The swan didn’t move,” added Laura.

“But people who come to the Mere are there to enjoy the birds, so they would be devastated to learn of this.

“It is just a case of being careful about how you park and how you drive back out, particularly with regard to reversing.”