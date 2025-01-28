Swashbuckling brick model exhibition coming to Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Visitors will be able to get up close to Captain Blackbrick at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Following the huge success of last year’s Dinosaurs exhibition, the creative team at Iconic Bricks will once again be returning to Sewerby Hall and Gardens later this year.

‘Pirates’ is the new outdoor travelling exhibition, bringing 12 life-sized, swashbuckling brick models to the grounds of the hall from Friday August 22 to Sunday September 21 2025.

Visitors will be able to get up close to Captain Blackbrick and his shipmates, a mermaid, a shark, a treasure chest, a cannon and a pirate ship’s wheel, all created by touring company Iconic Bricks, from Hampshire.

People can also have their photographs taken in a jail, and there will be a mini-trail of six ‘powder monkeys’.

Visitors will also be given an insight into how the models are made.

Thousands of people visited Sewerby Hall and Gardens last summer for the company’s Dinosaurs show to see colourful brick models of prehistoric creatures dotted around the grounds.

The hall welcomed more than 22,000 people during the Dinosaurs exhibition, an increase of almost 10,000 visitors on the previous year.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back the hugely talented team from Iconic Bricks to Sewerby Hall and Gardens with its new Pirates exhibition.

“I’ve no doubt visitors will want to come and see Captain Blackbrick and the rest of these wonderful life-size creations when they appear around the grounds.”

Normal admission charges to the hall and gardens will apply.

To find out more visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/iconic-bricks