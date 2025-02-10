Swedish rockers to join Pendulum at Scarborough show this summer

Rockers Normandie will be at the OAT this summer.

Acclaimed Swedish rockers Normandie will be joining Pendulum for their explosive headline show in Scarborough this summer.

Electronic rock icons Pendulum headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday June 20.

Normandie, who burst onto the scene in 2013, are known for their powerful sound and energetic live performances.

With four albums under their belt – Ingus (2016), White Flag (2019), Dark & Beautiful Secrets (2021) and Dopamine (2024) – they have carved out a niche in the rock music landscape and demonstrated their ability to evolve and appeal to a broad audience.

Their music has resonated worldwide, leading to multiple sold-out tours and a dedicated fan base. Normandie continues to push the boundaries of their genre, promising more thrilling music and performances in the years to come.

And in Scarborough, they will kick-off what promises to be one of the shows of the summer as Australian greats Pendulum head to the coast.

The Australian greats – whose global hits include such anthems as Granite, Propane Nightmares and Watercolour – marked the end of a self-imposed hiatus in 2024 with two new stunning EPs ‘Elemental’ and ‘Anima’ along with a sensational run of headline festival shows.

Pendulum join Rag’n’Bone Man, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and The Script as the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more info.

Lick on to ticketmaster.co.uk if you’d like tickets for the show.