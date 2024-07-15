Sweet Idea!: Students at Scarborough's Springhead School raise £100 for Saint Catherine's Hospice
As part of the volunteering section of the award, the students decided to open and run a college tuck shop.
The event was promoted with creative and informative posters, and students made shopping trips to purchase stock.
Great customer service provided a welcoming atmosphere and helped to create four incredibly successful tuck shops.
Students raised £100.18 which they presented to Susan Stephenson, fundraiser at Saint Catherine's.
Ms Stephenson, said: “We are delighted to receive this kind donation from the students at Springhead Sixth Form.
“They worked really hard to organise and run the tuck shop and we really appreciate their efforts.
“This donation will go towards patient care at the hospice. Thank you so much!”
Sue Jesson of Springhead School said: “This was achievable in part, following generous donations from The Harbour Bar and Tesco Westwood.
“Thank you to everyone for their incredible support, kind donations and encouragement.”
