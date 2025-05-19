Send us your reports – new deadline • Please submit villages news and club notices no later than noon on a Friday, to be included in next week’s paper, to [email protected]

Brompton

CHURCH SERVICE – The service this Sunday, May 25, 9.30am, will be communion.

On Sunday, June 15, the church will be decorated with wildflowers. During the afternoon, the organist Terry Cartlidge hopes to play.

OPEN GARDENS – The open gardens event at Brompton will take place on Sunday, June 15.

Entry is by purchasing a map (£5) at Brompton Village Hall, 1-3.30pm. Entry is free for children, dogs are permitted on leads. Gardens close at 4.30pm.

Refreshments and toilets available at the village hall, 1-4pm.

The event also includes cream teas in the village hall, served 2-4pm, with proceeds going to support the upkeep of the hall.

Brompton and Sawdon Primary School will be one of the gardens featured. The school hopes to demonstrate its new fire pit.

PUB NIGHT – The next ‘pub night’ at Brompton Village Hall will be a bingo night on Saturday, July 5.

Burniston & Cloughton

METHODIST CHURCH – Sunday worship services are held at 10.30am each Sunday with children’s activities.

On the first Sunday of the month we hold The Gathering, an informal cafe-style service at 7.45pm.

Boys’ Brigade and the Girls Association meet weekly during term-time, 6-8.30pm.

The Wednesday Toddler Group meets weekly during term-time, 10-11.30am, and welcomes new parents and carers.

The Meeting Place is open on Thursdays, 9.45am to noon. Join us in a warm space for fellowship, hot drinks and snacks, jigsaws, table games, newspapers, books/DVD swap. All welcome.

See www.burnistonchurch.org.uk for more information.

WI MEETING – The May meeting of Burniston and Cloughton WI was held on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and, fittingly, the topic for the evening was the history of aviation, presented by former air traffic controller, Malcolm Judge.

In a room decorated in red, white and blue, Malcolm gave a detailed story of human fascination with, and development of, flight. The group was pleased to welcome several visitors to this interesting and well-illustrated presentation. All enjoyed homemade cakes, and the competition was won by Win Calvert with her historical RAF logbook.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, June 12, 7pm, in Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall, where the Scarborough-based company, Seagrown, will talk about their seaweed farming business.

New members and visitors welcome at any time. For further information email [email protected].

Cayton

METHODIST CHURCH – Cayton Methodist Church services are held every Sunday at 10.30am. Refreshments served afterwards. All welcome.

Tea and Toast is held every Monday, 9.30-11.30am. A warm welcome awaits with a chance to chat, play board games or sit and read.

Church Fellowship runs on the first and third Tuesday every month from 2.15pm, with a different topic each session. All welcome.

Art and Craft Club is held on the second and fourth Tuesday every month from 2pm. The group meets to try new skills or work on their own projects. All welcome, refreshments available.

For all sessions at the church please enter via the side door.

All activities are free but donations are welcomed.

Filey

CHARITY CONCERT – A charitable piano recital in support of Amnesty International will be held at St Oswald’s Church, Filey, on Tuesday, May 27, 12.30pm. Tickets not obligatory, but there is a suggested donation of £5. There will also be refreshments and a book sale to raise extra funds for the charity. All welcome.

Hutton Buscel

OPEN GARDENS – The village will be holding its annual open gardens event on Sunday, June 8. More details to follow.

BIG BREAKFAST – The village hall committee will be holding another Big Breakfast on Sunday, June 22. There will be two sittings at 10am and 11.30am.

Contact/text Clare on 07591 164527 or email [email protected] to get tickets, specifying which sitting you would like. Tickets cost £10 and payment is required before the event in order to guarantee a seat.

VILLAGE HALL – Hutton Buscel Village Hall Committee is in the process of developing the rear garden to the hall. If any residents have any spare perennials that they would like to donate for this area please contact us. We’d be very grateful for any donations.

We are also in the process of developing the hall as a digital friendly area. We now have WiFi access in the hall and are hoping to obtain a film projector, screen and sound system for residents to use.

Over the coming weeks we will be developing one of the display boards inside the hall which will detail our plans and vision for this area.

YOGA SESSIONS – Yoga sessions are held at the village hall on Tuesdays, 7pm. If interested contact Simone Shannon on 07777 505648 or email [email protected] for further details.

COFFEE MORNING – The Tuesday coffee mornings at St Matthew’s Church run from 10.30am to noon. Come along for coffee, cake and a chat, all welcome.

HALL FOR HIRE – The Village Hall is available for hire for classes, functions and parties – for details email [email protected] or text 07591 164527.

Newby & Scalby

ST MARK’S – St Mark’s Church, Newby, holds a community drop in with coffee and cake, Wednesdays, 2-4pm. The Knit and Natter Group is on Tuesdays, 2-4pm, all welcome. Visit www.stmarksscarborough.com/ for details.

ST LUKE’S – St Luke’s Church, Stepney Drive, holds chair exercise classes, Thursdays, 10.30am. The drop-in cafe/Lively Lunches is held every second Monday, 11.30am-1.30pm (excluding bank holidays), serving hot lunches, snacks and cakes. See www.stlukesscarborough.com/ for more information.

SCALBY WIVES – The next meeting of the Scalby Wives group is on Monday, June 9, when speaker John Grant will talk about the history of street names.

FREE TENNIS – Scalby Tennis Club, in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association and North Yorkshire Council, is offering free fun, social tennis for all ages and abilities on its new hard courts at the club. All equipment provided. Sessions run on Sundays, 10-11am, starting Sunday, June 1.

You can either book a space via the LTA website or just turn up. All welcome.

Pickering

PROBUS CLUB – Members of the Vale of Pickering Probus Club held their May lunch meeting at the Forest and Vale Hotel under the chairmanship of Chris Tyson.

There was a good attendance with two guests who wished to enrol as members.

The speakers were Margaret Shaw and Andy Harvey, two volunteer helpers at Malton Museum, who spoke about the history of horse racing in the local area.

Their presentation used a timeline to trace the changing uses of horses from Iron Age times through to the Middle Ages and beyond when horses began to be used for recreational purposes.

The flat landscape of the Vale lent itself to events such as steeplechases and point to point events.

In the 17th century horse racing developed as 'the sport of kings' nationally, and it was Sir William Strickland who Malton has to thank for investing heavily in horse rearing and creating the first local race course at Langton Wold, a few miles south of the town.

A vote of thanks for an excellent and informative talk was given by Howard Dalton.

Club membership enquiries are always welcome from retired or semi-retired male residents of the Scarborough and Ryedale areas by contacting the club secretary on 01751 472879.

Ravenscar & Staintondale

ST HILDA’S – The next fourth Sunday service will be evensong on Sunday, May 25, 6pm.

TRACTOR RUN – There will a spring tractor run on Saturday, May 31. Meet at Ravenscar Village Hall from 5pm; actual run will depart at 6.30pm. Proceeds for baby Penelope’s Little Heart, a very local need.

CLUSTER MEETING – The next meeting of Country Life Cluster will be a craft night led by Steph from Raw on Thursday, June 12, 7pm, making beaded jewellery including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, bookmarks and keyrings. Cost £12 to cover materials and equipment. Book by Thursday, June 5.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Volunteers are needed to help in a variety of ways on the day at Staintondale, Ravenscar and District Show.

If you feel you could spare an hour or so on Sunday, August 10, email Lori at [email protected].

Trade stands invited. Schedules will be available shortly, but in the meantime you might want to start collecting buttons and pebbles for two of the new handicraft classes, and look through your old photographs for any snaps of past shows for a gallery we are creating.

Rillington

VILLAGE SHOW – The 100th Rillington and District Horticultural and Industrial Society Show will be held in Rillington Primary School on Saturday, August 30.

The subjects for the photography classes are: Animal Life, Open Class, Frost Formation, and a photograph (any subject) with an amusing caption.

The class for the tallest sunflower for 11 years and under has been replaced with grass heads.

Seamer

BOWLS CLUB – Last week was as good as it gets for Seamer Bowls Club and for individuals.

The Men's Club Singles champion, Derek Everson, won his match in the National Champion of Champion Singles knockout. Peter Lees followed that up by winning his in the County Over 60s Singles knockout. Best wishes to both of them in future rounds.

The League sides won all their matches last week.

The Open League side beat South Cliff Blue on Monday, winning on all three rinks with Sue Bond, Peter Lees and Heather Standring being our most productive rink. Then, on Wednesday they beat South Cliff Red winning on two rinks and drawing the third. This time the club’s most successful team was Margaret Hill, Edrene Rumley and Jim Dawson.

The Veterans side entertained South Cliff Vikings in the first round of the cup, winning on all rinks and progressing to the quarterfinals. Sue Bond, Peter Lees and Jim Dawson had a good win.

On Thursday the Aussie Pairs side continued to pile misery on South Cliff with a clean sweep on all rinks. Margaret Hill and Dave Bond were the stars this time.

The Independent League side beat Driffield Town B completing a full week of success. Dave Bond, Alan Jones and Jim Dawson's team had a very comfortable win.

On Sunday in the Independent League Whistlestop at Burniston our side of a pair and a triple were runners up to Filey Bowls Club. This was a creditable result as we are a second division side taking on those in a higher division. We had a chance of winning, leading comfortably after four matches. However, with a change onto heavier rinks we struggled to add enough points to see off Filey who surged past us to win. Congratulations to them and to our five – Sue Bond, Margaret Hill, Jim Dawson, veteran Peter Lees and Dave Bond.

Our annual whistlestop now has a full complement of 24 teams. Also we are very grateful to Wilson's Food Hall, Seamer, for sponsoring all our prize money. Many thanks to them.

This Saturday, May 24, is the club’s open day, 11am-4pm. A warm welcome to anyone who would like to try their hand at bowls. The club supplies bowls and will help you get started. All you need is a pair of flat sole shoes or trainers. You are welcome to watch if you do not wish to take part.

This Sunday sees the club entertain Castleton and Danby in a friendly match followed by a tea and raffle. Members are asked to generously donate food and/or a raffle prize.

METHODIST CHURCH – The service on Sunday was prepared by Methodist Women in Britain and was presented by members of the church.

The opening prayers were given by the Rev Mary Jackman, and the bible readings from Proverbs and Luke's gospel were given by Bob Jackman.

The Methodist church has, since its beginning, believed and worked for education for all classes including girls, who were often excluded from education. The first Sunday school was opened in 1769 by Hannah Ball, a friend of John Wesley. This work still continues in countries all over the world. It is funded by donations to the World Mission Fund.

The preacher this Sunday, May 25, 10.30am, is the Rev Trevor Haigh, all welcome.

​​​Sherburn

METHODIST CHURCH – ​The Holy Communion service on Sunday was led by the Rev Emma Morgan. Her theme was a ‘new commandment’ and we heard how Jesus gave His disciples that new commandment at the Last Supper. It was read to us from John’s gospel, chapter 13:31-35. The Rev Emma had also prepared the liturgy based on individual bible verse.

After worship refreshments were shared in the hall.

Worship this Sunday, May 25, will be led by Christine Fenwick, all welcome. Worship videos from 10.15am leading into the service at 10.30am.

Regular activities in the Methodist chapel hall: Monday – Bible Fellowship and Prayer, 1.30-3pm (check bank holidays); Tuesday – Coffee Morning, 10-11.30am. Coffee is free but any kind donations in lieu will be given to charity; Thursday – Craft Club is held from 1.30pm. Just bring your craft and enjoy a cuppa and a chat while you work. Come to one, come to all, you will be welcome.

ST HILDA’S – The Staxton Singers celebrated their 40th anniversary of singing with a superb performance at St Hilda’s Church last Friday. This was to a large and appreciative audience.

The programme was full of different songs to suit all ears. They covered a wide range of opera, classical, famous hymns, The Beach Boys and Lennon & McCartney.

In addition to the choir there were also solo performances which included guitar, piano and clarinet pieces.

Everyone enjoyed the evening with refreshments and a raffle. Anyone wishing to join the Staxton Singers can make contact on their Facebook page or at www.staxtonsingers.org.

This is the first music concert at St Hilda’s Church this year. Further music events are being planned.

A Holy Communion service will be held on Sunday, May 25, 10.15am. All welcome.

COFFEE AND BOOKS – The coffee morning is held every Thursday, 9-11.30am, when the two Sues will welcome you. Come and enjoy a cuppa and a toasted teacake for £2, which will help the village hall. The village hall bookshop has been incorporated into the coffee morning. Books £1 each, proceeds for village hall funds. All welcome.

CLUB CALL

Ramblers

WEEKLY WALKS – The Scarborough Ramblers group holds weekly walks on Sundays.

Sunday, May 25, 9.30am. Great Ayton, led by F Humphries.

Sunday, June 1, 9.30am. Newgate Bank, led by Cathryn Ferris.

For all details contact Gary Malcolm on 07835458755.

Further details at www.scarboroughramblers.org.uk or see Facebook page at Scarborough Ramblers New.

Bridge club

RESULTS – Results for Scarborough and District Contract Bridge Club. Week commencing May 12: Monday Open Pairs – Ian Draper and Phyllis Watson; Castle Trophy Pairs – John Dobinson and Bob Jackman; Wednesday Morning Improvers – North/South Sue and Colin Brooke, East/West Debbie Cook and Jenny Wedge; Thursday Online Pairs – Mary Gerrard and Elspeth Milnes; Friday Morning Next Steps Pairs – Granville and Norma Gregg; Friday Open Pairs – Peter Franks and Steve Codling.

Parkinson’s UK group

GROUP SESSIONS – Sessions of the Scarborough and District branch of Parkinson’s UK are held in Wreyfield Drive Church on Thursdays, 2-4pm, and include refreshments.

On Thursday, May 29, there will be a country and western afternoon including line dancing.

Parkinson’s Punchers: Andy at Westway Boxing Club runs non-contact boxing classes for people with Parkinson’s every Wednesday. Contact [email protected] for details.

Parky in the Pub is held at The Ship in Falsgrave on Tuesdays, 6.30-8.30pm. Parking available in Sainsbury’s car park.

New weekly seated-exercise sessions are now being held at Bridlington sports centre on Tuesdays, 10-10.45am.

Filey Parkinson’s Café is held at Filey Fields on the fourth Tuesday each month (May 27).

Bridlington Parkinson’s Café is in the sports centre on the first Tuesday each month (June 3).

Pickering Parkinson's Café is held at the Steam and Moorland Garden Centre on the first Wednesday each month (June 4).

Whitby Parkinson's Café is at Calla Café, Eastside Community Centre, on the third Tuesday each month (June 17).

We welcome anyone living with Parkinson's, any family member, friend or carer.

For further information contact the chair at [email protected] or the secretary at [email protected].

Camera club

SUMMER VISIT – Scarborough Camera Club has organised a summer visit to the North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham this Saturday, May 24. An opportunity to photograph water sports and possible bird photography. Meet at 10am outside the cafe.

For more information visit www.scarboroughcameraclub.co.uk. New members always welcome.

Choral society

CONCERT – Scarborough Choral Society will be performing The Creation by Joseph Haydn on Saturday, June 7, at Westborough Methodist Church, with orchestra and soloists Emma Burke (soprano), Ben Pieper (tenor) and Ben Lindley (bass) under musical director Paul Dewhurst.

We are always looking for new members, particularly tenors and basses, but all voices are welcome. If you are interested or know someone who might be (no audition required), we would love to see you at our first rehearsal on Thursday, September 11, 7pm, at Westborough Methodist Church.

For more information see Facebook and Instagram under Scarborough Choral Society.

Rotary club

JOIN US – The Rotary Club of Scarborough meets each Monday (except bank holidays) at Scarborough Rugby Club, 6pm for 6.30pm start. Car parking is free.

The evening comprises of a two-course meal followed by a talk/presentation by a guest speaker. If you would like to attend one of the meetings and wish to know more call John on 0787578691.

Royal engineers

MEETINGS – The Scarborough branch of the Royal Engineers Association meets on the second Thursday of each month at Plaxton Court, Scarborough, 7.30pm. New members welcome. For further information, email [email protected].

Litter pick group

LITTER PICKS – Everyone will be provided with a high viz jacket, gloves, litter picker plus bags. To join in with a community litter pick you must register by sending an email to [email protected]. Details of litter picks available on Facebook at Keep Scarborough Tidy or email [email protected] for information.

Whist club

ALL WELCOME – A whist club meets every Wednesday, 2-4pm, at Plaxton Court, Woodlands Drive, to play games of whist. For more details contact Jean Talbot on 01723 317745. All welcome.