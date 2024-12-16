Take a look inside Whitby Christmas Tree Festival 2024

The festival will run until Sunday January 5, 2025, at St Mary’s Church, which is open Sunday to Friday 10am to 3pm and Saturday 11.15am to 3pm.
The church will be closed on Christmas Day after the service at 11.15am.
Donations will be gratefully received.
The church may occasionally be temporarily closed for services.
Please phone 01947 603421 to check.
