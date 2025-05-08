Take a Walk Down Memory Lane in Whitby as part of Dementia Action Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby Dementia Friendly Community presents A Walk Down Memory Lane as part of Dementia Action Week on Thursday May 22.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a one-hour memory stroll through the centre of Whitby for people living with dementia and their carers.

A good walk is more than just stretching your legs; it’s a chance to unwind, meet new friends and discover the fascinating history on our doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This gentle walk, which starts at 1.30pm, is guided by members of the Whitby Dementia Friendly Community, accompanied by stewards, who will share historic information about the town and lead conversations.

The Coliseum Centre in Whitby.

The walk starts and finishes at the Coliseum centre in Whitby, where walkers will enjoy home-made cakes and drinks on their return.

Advance booking £2 per person, including refreshments.

Email [email protected] or contact the Coliseum reception on 01947 825000.

Whitby Dementia Friendly Community is a volunteer group to support people living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members include Caring Together Whitby & District, Alzheimer’s Society, Whitby Disablement Action Group (DAG), Whitby Group Practice, Whitby Court Care Home, Whitby Area Development Trust, Dementia Forward and Come As you Are, Robin Hood’s Bay.

Dementia Action Week is an awareness raising campaign.

Each year, Alzheimer’s Society works with individuals and organisations across the UK to encourage people to act on dementia.

- We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published much more quickly.

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to upload to our Your World site.