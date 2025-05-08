Take a Walk Down Memory Lane in Whitby as part of Dementia Action Week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This is a one-hour memory stroll through the centre of Whitby for people living with dementia and their carers.
A good walk is more than just stretching your legs; it’s a chance to unwind, meet new friends and discover the fascinating history on our doorstep.
This gentle walk, which starts at 1.30pm, is guided by members of the Whitby Dementia Friendly Community, accompanied by stewards, who will share historic information about the town and lead conversations.
The walk starts and finishes at the Coliseum centre in Whitby, where walkers will enjoy home-made cakes and drinks on their return.
Advance booking £2 per person, including refreshments.
Email [email protected] or contact the Coliseum reception on 01947 825000.
Whitby Dementia Friendly Community is a volunteer group to support people living with dementia.
Members include Caring Together Whitby & District, Alzheimer’s Society, Whitby Disablement Action Group (DAG), Whitby Group Practice, Whitby Court Care Home, Whitby Area Development Trust, Dementia Forward and Come As you Are, Robin Hood’s Bay.
Dementia Action Week is an awareness raising campaign.
Each year, Alzheimer’s Society works with individuals and organisations across the UK to encourage people to act on dementia.
- We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published much more quickly.
Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to upload to our Your World site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.