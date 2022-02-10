Take golden opportunity to recycle unwanted jewellery and support voluntary action services team

The Bridlington Community Hub on Marshall Avenue.

The organisation is encouraging people to donate items such as unwanted silver and gold jewellery, including damaged items, and costume jewellery and watches.

It is also looking for bank notes and coins, including foreign currency of any age, stamps, and spent ink cartridges.

ERVAS is also providing a drop-off point for electronic devices such as mobile phones, cameras, games consoles, iPads, MP3s and tablet computers.

Devan Witter at ERVAS said: “Our partners at Recycling for Good Causes will reuse and recycle the jewellery and bank notes, giving the proceeds to East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS) Ltd, saving precious raw materials at the same time.

“If you would like to send your jewellery and banknotes, simply use an envelope or jiffy bag (no bigger than A5 in size) and post free of charge by printing out the freepost label at tinyurl.com/3p4s2tky.

“We are asking people not to send coins or stamps to the freepost address as the postage costs will far outweigh your donation to ERVAS.

“You can also donate your used stamps to raise much needed funds.

“Simply cut or carefully rip the postage stamp from the used envelope, being careful that you don’t damage the stamp, and once you have a collection pop them in an envelope making sure you have the correct postage to: East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS) Ltd, PO Box 16992, Sutton Coldfield, B73 9YA.

“Recycling for Good Causes will arrange collections for larger quantities of stamps weighing over 10kgs. This equates to about two buckets full of stamps.

“People can also drop off certain items at the Bridlington Community Hub on Marshal Avenue.

“To find out more about the different ways you can support ERVAS, visit our website at ervas.org.uk/support-us/.