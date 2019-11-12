Take a look inside this five-bedroom Scarborough home set in 11.5 acres, with three holiday cottages and two large barns

Wayside Farm's stunning surroundings

With access to the North Yorkshire Moors and the coast at Whitby and Scarborough, Wayside Farm on Cloughton's Whitby Road, provides a quality of life.

External to this accommodation, the property also benefits from three holiday cottages which are currently let to the public, with an annual turnover of approximately £25,000.

The property also provides a beautiful North-West facing garden. Beyond this, bounded by a low stone wall lies a greenhouse, a vegetable garden and two timber garden sheds.

Wayside Farm

Beyond this lies a playing field accompanied by fruit trees, a built-in range of children’s play equipment

In brief, the house comprises:

A feature oak staircase to the first floor

A dining room with a feature fireplace

Light and airy inside.

A light and airy day/sun room with UPVC double glazed windows to three elevations providing open aspect views of the beautiful surrounding countryside

Spacious ‘L’ shaped kitchen/diner with a range of integrated equipment

Built-in pantry and a multi-fuel stove set in an original brick fireplace

Inner hall with doors to two downstairs bedrooms and a white three piece suite house bathroom.