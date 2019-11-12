Take a look inside this five-bedroom Scarborough home set in 11.5 acres, with three holiday cottages and two large barns
This substantial, traditional stone-built five bedroom detached house is set within grounds and paddocks of approximately 11.5 acres offering a range of outbuildings including three holiday let cottages and two large multi-purpose barns.
With access to the North Yorkshire Moors and the coast at Whitby and Scarborough, Wayside Farm on Cloughton's Whitby Road, provides a quality of life.
External to this accommodation, the property also benefits from three holiday cottages which are currently let to the public, with an annual turnover of approximately £25,000.
The property also provides a beautiful North-West facing garden. Beyond this, bounded by a low stone wall lies a greenhouse, a vegetable garden and two timber garden sheds.
Beyond this lies a playing field accompanied by fruit trees, a built-in range of children’s play equipment
In brief, the house comprises:
A feature oak staircase to the first floor
A dining room with a feature fireplace
A light and airy day/sun room with UPVC double glazed windows to three elevations providing open aspect views of the beautiful surrounding countryside
Spacious ‘L’ shaped kitchen/diner with a range of integrated equipment
Built-in pantry and a multi-fuel stove set in an original brick fireplace
Inner hall with doors to two downstairs bedrooms and a white three piece suite house bathroom.
On the market with CPH Property Services, call 01723 352235.