Take a sneak peek into Santa's Grotto at Boyes in Scarborough

A peek inside the pirate-themed grotto. Picture by Richard Ponter

The grotto and the Christmas window display at the flagship Scarborough store are an institution in the town.

Children turn out every year to visit the festive wonderland and meet Father Christmas.

Store manager Chris Golder said: "We're working alongside the Stephen Joseph Theatre and their theme this Christmas is Treasure Island so we've put our own slant the pirate theme in the grotto."

Santa is scheduled to arrived into the harbour at 10.30am this Saturday and will head to the Boyes' grotto after a parade.

The grotto will open around midday and children can visit Santa every day until 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Chris added: "It starts with the arrival on Saturday and just builds up from there so we have a busy six weeks ahead of us."

The Boyes' Christmas window display was unveiled today (Thursday 14).