Take Time Out in Scarborough to help support Saint Catherine’s

Saint Catherine’s is highlighting the importance of supporting carers during Carers’ Week 2019.

Carers’ Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

Saint Catherine’s is looking to welcome new members to its Time Out Group – a support group for carers which is currently held on the third Wednesday of every month from 2pm to 3.30pm at the hospice in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough.

This is an informal social group for anyone currently caring for someone receiving palliative care.

Carers who attend the group said: “It’s nice to sit, relax and chat.

“It’s good to get out of the house, talk about what we’ve been doing and get bits of advice. Even for a couple of hours it’s a break.

“I look forward to it.”

“I would say to people give it a try.

“The most important thing is a chat and a cup of tea!”

John Gready, social work team leader and group coordinator, said: “We would love to hear from our carers about the kind of support they would like from us.

“We’re open to making changes to the Time Out Group to try and make it more available to more people – for example, incorporating it into the Wellbeing Centre.

“Please feel free to contact me to discuss any thoughts you might have on this – or any other carer support issues.”

To find out more, call John Gready, social work team leader, on (01723) 351421 or email john.gready@saintcatherines.org.uk