'Take your crabbing gear home' plea from Whitby RNLI after crab line found in lifeboat jets

A number of crab lines have been found abandoned near to the lifeboat station - Image: Whitby RNLI

Whitby RNLI have shared pictures of abandoned crabbing gear after crab line was found in the jets of the town’s all weather lifeboat.

A plea issued on the Whitby RNLI Facebook page read:

“Please could we politely ask that anyone crabbing in Whitby takes their crabbing gear home with them.

“This morning we have found 10 crabbing lines around the station.

Crab line can be hazardous to both wildlife and boats - Image: Whitby RNLI

“Our volunteers work really hard to keep the station tidy, and now they will have to spend time clearing these away.

“Last week we found a crab line caught around the jets of the all weather lifeboat, and they can also be harmful to sea creatures.

“Please take them with you or put them in the nearby bins.”