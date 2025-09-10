Tech company boss says he is 'proud' after transforming every police and fire station in North Yorkshire

Police and fire stations across North Yorkshire have had their internet connectivity taken to new levels in one of the “most complex" projects of its type ever carried out in the county.

The major connectivity overhaul delivered by Harrogate-based technology firm NYnet is expected to boost efficiency and collaboration across North Yorkshire’s emergency services.

Thanks to this major digital infrastructure transformation, every police and fire station in North Yorkshire is now connected to NYnet’s high-capacity, secure fibre network; the same robust infrastructure already serving North Yorkshire Council, hospitals, GPs and schools, creating a unified communications system designed to support greater efficiency, responsiveness and future growth.

After the completion of the complex fibre connectivity programme at North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire Service, Alastair Taylor, CEO of NYnet said he was proud of the firm’s work.

Successful project - Every police and fire station in North Yorkshire is now connected to NYnet’s high-capacity, secure fibre network. (Picture contributed)

“This was one of the most complex service delivery projects we’ve undertaken to date,” said Mr Taylor.

"The scale, pace and sensitivity of the work demanded deep technical expertise, exceptional project management and continuous collaboration.

"I’m immensely proud of how our team delivered, combining agility and rigour to ensure a high-quality, future-proofed solution that will serve our region’s emergency services for many years to come.

“The new network not only enhances day-to-day operational efficiency but provides a resilient foundation to support the evolving needs of modern policing and fire response.”

The delivery of the project required 117 physical site connections and involved a wide range of logistical, technical and regulatory challenges.

With initial meetings taking place in October 2024 and a deadline of May 2025, NYnet project-managed a tight schedule and installed both circuits between February and April, ensuring the systems were ready to go live ahead of schedule.

Lisa Stitt, Assistant Chief Officer, for North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We have enjoyed working with all the team at NYnet.

"The planning and implementation of the complex work needed to change network provider has been extremely impressive and completed in record time.”

NYnet Ltd is a wholly owned company of North Yorkshire Council, providing advanced fibre connectivity and broadband services to the region’s public sector and business communities.

The project is part of a wider strategic upgrade in North Yorkshire following the recent organisational restructure of emergency services in the region.

More information at: www.nynet.co.uk