News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
1 hour ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
4 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
7 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Teens arrested in early hours after being found with copper piping in Scarborough street

Officers on routine patrol in Scarborough have arrested two teenagers after they were spotted walking down the street with a large amount of electrical copper piping shortly after 4am this morning (Tuesday, March 28).

By Louise Perrin
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:43 BST

Officers stopped the teenagers to make further enquiries. A short time later they were both arrested.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and burglary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Teens arrested in early hours after being found with copper piping in Scarborough street
Teens arrested in early hours after being found with copper piping in Scarborough street
Teens arrested in early hours after being found with copper piping in Scarborough street
Most Popular

They both remain in police custody.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone in Scarborough who may have had an amount of copper wire stolen from their premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230054885.

Read More
Appeal for information after £2,000 damage to property on North Marine Road, Sca...
ScarboroughNorth Yorkshire Police