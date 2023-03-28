Teens arrested in early hours after being found with copper piping in Scarborough street
Officers on routine patrol in Scarborough have arrested two teenagers after they were spotted walking down the street with a large amount of electrical copper piping shortly after 4am this morning (Tuesday, March 28).
Officers stopped the teenagers to make further enquiries. A short time later they were both arrested.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and burglary.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
They both remain in police custody.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone in Scarborough who may have had an amount of copper wire stolen from their premises.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230054885.