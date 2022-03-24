Teens in court after incidents in Sewerby, Bridlington and Flamborough

The teens have been charged with Trespass with intent to steal

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged relating to two incidents at a caravan park in Sewerby in February, and one in Bridlington in July last year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 17-year-old, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged relating to three incidents at a caravan park in Bridlington and one in Flamborough in January, plus a further incident in Bridlington in July last year.