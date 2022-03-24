Teens in court after incidents in Sewerby, Bridlington and Flamborough
Two teenage boys are due in court today after they were charged with multiple accounts of trespass with intent to steal.
By Louise Perrin
A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged relating to two incidents at a caravan park in Sewerby in February, and one in Bridlington in July last year.
A 17-year-old, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged relating to three incidents at a caravan park in Bridlington and one in Flamborough in January, plus a further incident in Bridlington in July last year.
Both males have been remanded to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Thursday March 24).