Terrifying Scarborough incident shines light on violence against women say police

Sadistic thug Jack Gates has been jailed for a string of domestic violence offences.

Detective Constable Kelly Sharp from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, who led the investigation, said: “The victim has been extremely brave throughout this harrowing case and is relieved that Gates has finally admitted to what he put her through on that terrible night.

“She is happy to be moving on from this ordeal and I wish her nothing but the best for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to highlight the courage of the witness who heard the victim screaming for help and tried to intervene.

"She saw Gates holding a large knife while he was stood over the victim in the garden.

"They were both covered in blood and it must have been a terrifying situation to be in.

“She did the right thing and dialled 999 for an emergency police and ambulance response.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad