'Thank you for all you did' - woman thanks rescuers for saving her from drowning in Bridlington
Patricia Wainman, 76, was born and raised in Bridlington and often visits to relive memories of her childhood.
However, her visit on Saturday (July 19) was almost her last, when a few playful moments on the sand with her dog, Reggie, almost turned to disaster.
Mrs Wainman, who now lives in Newport, near Howden, said: “When I arrived at the dog beach around lunchtime it was deserted, and I remember seeing a couple with a pram setting up their beach hut.
“It was a damp day and there was hardly any sunshine, but Reggie just wanted his ball as usual!
"I am slightly disabled after a stroke and struggled to find solid ground to play with him, so kept to the damp sand and threw his ball a few times.
“Unusually for him, he just kept staring at the ball and did not return it.
“After calling to him, I decided to fetch it myself.
"It was by the water’s edge on what seemed to be solid sand (he must have known it was not).
"As I put the ball thrower over the ball my foot just sank and my legs were dragged under.
“The tide swept me away.
"I shouted out for help but the water kept pushing me under.
"I tried waving the ball thrower and just managed to see a small white dog next to mine watching and thought maybe the owner might be with it?
“I despaired of anyone helping me and expected it was my time over.”
Mrs Wainman remembers little of what happened next, although she does recall being dragged from the waves by two men.
The small white dog, a Jack Russell, had alerted his owners to her plight and they, along with the people from the chalet, had come to her rescue.
She said: “All I wanted to do was get home and get into some dry clothes and I need to thank all of these people very much, without them rescuing me, I would be in a watery grave now.
“There are some good people in this world.
"I do not know who you are, but thank you for all you did.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.