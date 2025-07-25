"Thank you for it all" - Tributes paid to Scarborough showbiz legend Tony Peers

Tony Peers at Scarborough Spa where he organised over 2,500 shows.

Tributes have been paid to Scarborough showbiz legend Tony Peers, who has died at the age of 78.

It is almost impossible to overstate the impact Tony Peers had on the entertainment scene in Scarborough. For more than 50 years, his name was synonymous with the shows and pantomimes that brought smiles to the faces of visitors and residents alike.

Ross Anderson from Scarborough Spa summed up Tony’s contribution to the venue, saying: “Tony was involved in over 2,500 shows at the Spa as a performer, director, and, latterly, as producer of the famous summer shows and Christmas pantomimes. Tony’s involvement with the Spa and Scarborough was unprecedented. He always had time for everyone and loved every part of the entertainment industry.

“For anyone who saw Tony perform live or had the pleasure of meeting him, he would always finish with, ‘As you slide down the banister of life, I hope the splinters face the right way.’

“The entertainment industry will simply not be the same without him.”

Tony became a performer at a young age. Despite having talent for football and cricket, he went into showbiz after encouragement from friends and customers who told him he had a gift.

In 1969, he left a well-paid job to join the staff at a holiday camp in Minehead, Somerset.

His decision was confirmed as the right one when, while watching the Patton Brothers (a double act and brothers of the Chuckle Brothers) from the wings, he had a moment of clarity.

Tony Peers with Billy Pearce

“It was my St. Paul on the road to Damascus moment. A bolt of lightning came from the sky and lit up a sign that said, ‘You can get money by dressing up and messing about,’” he once said.

“That was the best day’s work I ever did.”

Tony went on to run Butlin’s entertainment section, appear in TV soaps such as Emmerdale and Coronation Street, star in sitcoms like Last of the Summer Wine, and run his own production company, supplying theatres across the UK with summer shows and pantomimes.

Rachael Nicholson, Business Manager at Tony Peers Ltd, said: “We are all devastated, but as Tony would say, ‘The show must go on.’

HRH Queen Elizabeth turns to greet the crowd after meeting the Freemen of the borough and Tony Peers who compered the event.

“Our tribute to him is to continue with productions—as he would have wanted—in order to keep Tony’s pantomime legacy alive across the country for years to come, bringing joy to audiences new and old.”

With 50 years in the business, Tony had countless stories to tell—about Ken Dodd, Billy Pearce, Liz Dawn, Bill Tarmey, Bob Monkhouse, and the Grumbleweeds, with whom he toured. He once played the dame in a dress made for Les Dawson and recalled the night he fell off the stage drunk at a Jimmy Logan gig, with the audience thinking it was part of the act.

He also played a journalist in the film Funny Bones, which starred Lee Evans, Oliver Reed, and Jerry Lewis. Of Reed, he said, “He was a prince.”

Tony came to Scarborough in 1983 to work at the Grand, then a Butlin’s hotel. When Butlin’s ended in the 1990s, he joined forces with friends and started producing shows—almost off the cuff, as he had no office at the time.

Tony was recognised for 50 years in showbusiness at the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards

Paul Robinson, Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, said: “It’s an overused word these days, but Tony Peers was a genuine legend. His devotion to the theatre generally, but particularly in Scarborough, brought joy to thousands. He’ll be much missed.”

There was a time in Tony’s life when showbiz was everything. “I called people who didn’t work in showbiz ‘civilians’, and I had no friends who were civilians,” he said.

Then he met Glenda Clarke, who used to run Duet in Scarborough.

“She taught me there is more to the world than dressing up and messing about. Family is what it’s all about,” he said.

“It’s just been hilarious the whole time,” said Glenda.

“He was a comedian without even trying—people would laugh before he even came on stage.”

Tony Peers and his Summer show group at the Spa in 2012. Left to right Tony Peers, Darren Wright, Charlotte Buxton, Linda Newport, Claire Booth, Wendy Abrahams, Becki Perks, Wink Taylor.

As a tenant of the Duchy of Lancaster, Tony met many members of the Royal Family.

Glenda recalled one occasion when he was introduced to the late Queen:

“He said, ‘Excuse me ma’am, I’ve met you before.’

"Oh really?’ she replied.

‘Yes, I waved a flag at you in Wigan when I was five!’”

Councillor David Jeffels, Father of the former Scarborough Council and past chairman of the British Resorts Association, said Tony had done much over many years to enhance Scarborough’s image as a top holiday resort:

“He had a brilliant talent as a comedian and knew the entertainment industry inside out—someone who was revered nationally by so many in the industry.

“He was a great stalwart and visionary for the town and its future.

“Tony’s wonderful personality won him many friends in the entertainment world and much respect. He championed Scarborough to the hilt, working hard with the council and organisations to ensure its role as a top holiday venue. He was always keen to help and give advice.

“His charity work was legendary, helping raise thousands of pounds for many good causes.

“His passing is a great loss to Scarborough, and he leaves behind a plethora of happy memories. He will be sorely missed by so many.

“It was a pleasure and privilege to have worked alongside him in my cabinet role in tourism and entertainment.”

In 2010, Tony compered the show marking the re-opening of Scarborough Open Air Theatre, attended by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

He was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his charity work, and the Freedom of the Borough of Scarborough for his services to the town.

Tony was also a great supporter of Scalby Walk, setting fundraisers on their way for many years.

Scalby Fair Chair Nigel Sheppard said: “Tony will be missed by everyone at Scalby Fair. He was a big part of our activities and put on a number of successful shows for us.”

In 2018, Tony was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards, in recognition of his 50-year career in showbusiness.

Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire John Senior said: “Tony Peers was a ‘fantabulous’ gentleman and brilliant comedian—and, more importantly, a dear friend to so many here in Scarbados and beyond. The world is a touch darker and colder today.

“Tony, thank you for it all.”

But perhaps the final word is best left to Tony Peers’ partner of 42 years, Glenda. She said: “He really was Mr. Scarborough and Mr. Showbusiness.

“He just loved the showbiz life—and he’d have been rubbish at anything else.

“He deserves every bit of praise people are giving him.

"His funeral will be a show. There’s no sadness here.”

Mr. Peers’ funeral will take place at Scarborough Spa on Monday, August 11, at 12 noon.

Guests are requested to wear bright colours.

For further enquiries, contact B. Bernard and Sons, Scalby office.