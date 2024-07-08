That's Entertainment! Paul Weller closes massive weekend of live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

That's Entertainment! Paul Weller at Scarborough Open Air TheatreThat's Entertainment! Paul Weller at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
By Louise French
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 14:08 BST
One of the most influential icons of British music Paul Weller played the third night of a massive weekend of live music at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The third sold-out show – following on from Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds on Friday, and Fatboy Slim and Meg Ward on Saturday – saw the ‘Modfather’ play a two-hour set, showcasing some of his newest releases as well as his classic hits from a nearly 50-year career.

Fans of the legendary singer-songwriter enjoyed an unforgettable night where high energy rock sat alongside stunning acoustic sounds – including That’s Entertainment, Shout To The Top, Peacock Suit,

and an extended encore featuring Changing Man, Wild Wood, You Do Something To Me and A Town Called Malice.

Opening Sunday’s show were long-time friends and collaborators with Weller, special guests Stone Foundation – whose recent 25th anniversary anthology featured a number of songs with Weller on lead vocals.

The summer season on shows continues on Thursday with JLS and Lemar, and Friday with Madness and The Hoosiers.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for tickets.

Thumbs up for Paul Weller

Thumbs up for Paul WellerPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor

Paul Weller delighted the crowd with songs old and new

Paul Weller delighted the crowd with songs old and newPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor

Fans enjoy the evening

Fans enjoy the eveningPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor

Singing along with the hits

Singing along with the hitsPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor

