That's Entertainment! Paul Weller closes massive weekend of live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The third sold-out show – following on from Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds on Friday, and Fatboy Slim and Meg Ward on Saturday – saw the ‘Modfather’ play a two-hour set, showcasing some of his newest releases as well as his classic hits from a nearly 50-year career.

Fans of the legendary singer-songwriter enjoyed an unforgettable night where high energy rock sat alongside stunning acoustic sounds – including That’s Entertainment, Shout To The Top, Peacock Suit,

and an extended encore featuring Changing Man, Wild Wood, You Do Something To Me and A Town Called Malice.

Opening Sunday’s show were long-time friends and collaborators with Weller, special guests Stone Foundation – whose recent 25th anniversary anthology featured a number of songs with Weller on lead vocals.

The summer season on shows continues on Thursday with JLS and Lemar, and Friday with Madness and The Hoosiers.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for tickets.

1 . That's Entertainment! Paul Weller at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Thumbs up for Paul WellerPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

2 . That's Entertainment! Paul Weller at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Paul Weller delighted the crowd with songs old and newPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

3 . That's Entertainment! Paul Weller at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Fans enjoy the eveningPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales