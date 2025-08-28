The Beatles' autographs for woman at Scarborough's Futurist Theatre to go under hammer at auction

The Beatles at the Futurist - copy of picture from 1963 concert in Scarborough. Picture by Neil Silk.

An autograph book with the signatures of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star, estimated to fetch between £1,500 and £2,000, will go under the hammer at an East Yorkshire auction.

They are signed ‘with love to Sylvia’ - Sylvia worked in the wardrobe department of the Futurist Cinema in Scarborough and she met the Beatles when they played two sold-out shows there in August 1964.

Police had to close off roads due to the noise and crowd size and The Scarborough News reported that some fans had waited more than 30 hours for tickets to the performances by the Fab Four.

Among other items going under the hammer in the sales at Beverley Racecourse is a French silk scarf which was used to help an English family escape the dangerous streets of Paris during the 1830 French Revolution.

The Beatles signatures signed 'with love to Sylvia'.

The silk scarf, (88cmsx84cms) decorated with emblems and images of the 1830 French Revolution, also known as the Trois Glorieuses (Three Glorious Days), was given to a Durham family, caught up in the insurrection, as their passport to safety.

George Townshend Fox and his wife and two children were in Paris on their Grand Tour of Europe when the insurrection, which overthrew Bourbon King Charles X and changed French history for ever, took place.

This was the second French Revolution after the first of 1789–99 and resulted in the establishment of the July Monarchy under Charles’ cousin Louis-Philippe, Duke of Orléans, and a more liberal constitutional monarchy.

The Townshend family witnessed the barricades going up and the intense fighting between citizens and soldiers.

The Beatles at the Futurist - copy of picture from the 1963 concert. Picture by Neil Silk.

They were given the silk scarf to help them escape Paris and flee France.

It was their ticket back to England – and it probably saved their lives.

Auctioneer Caroline Hawley said: “It’s just a wonderful piece of history.

"To be honest I couldn’t believe it when I saw it.

"And to realise that 195 years ago it was worn as an emblem of revolution, a testament to the fall of a king – and a passport to safety for an English family.

"Incredible.”

Also up for sale is a range of Robert “Mouseman” Thompson furniture, including an oak panelled two-door wardrobe, estimate £2,500-£3,500; an early single bed, £800-£1,200; and a double bedstead with panelled head and foot, £1,200 - £1,500; plus a set of six octagonal oak napkin rings, £300-£350; oak bookends, £200-£300; and an ash tray, £50-£80.

Each piece is carved with a signature mouse.

The Hawleys auction opens for a preview day on Friday September 5, 10am to 8pm, with the auction taking place from 10am on Saturday September 6 (Lots 1-809) and Sunday September 7 (Lots 810-1520), with further previews on both mornings from 8am to 10am.