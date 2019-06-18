The best and worst GP surgeries in Scarborough for appointment times, according to their patients
Here we feature the ratings for Scarborough's GP surgeries, based on their patients' satisfaction with appointment times.
The NHS Patient Survey, sent out by post in March 2018, asked patients about their experience on behalf of the NHS, including how they rated the surgery where they are registered. The scores here are for patients' satisfaction with appointment times. Data is weighted by age and gender so that results resemble the eligible registered list population of each practice and CCG. The 2019 survey went out online in January, and the results are expected around August.
1. Ayton and Snainton Medical Practice
According to the survey 93.40 per cent of patients are satisfied with appointment times.