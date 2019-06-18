The best and worst GP surgeries in Scarborough for appointment times, according to their patients

The NHS Patient Survey, sent out by post in March 2018, asked patients about their experience on behalf of the NHS, including how they rated the surgery where they are registered. The scores here are for patients' satisfaction with appointment times. Data is weighted by age and gender so that results resemble the eligible registered list population of each practice and CCG. The 2019 survey went out online in January, and the results are expected around August.

1. Ayton and Snainton Medical Practice According to the survey 93.40 per cent of patients are satisfied with appointment times.

2. Snainton Surgery 93.40 per cent of patients at Snainton were satisfied with appointment times.

3. Seamer Surgery At Seamer surgery, 93.40 per cent of patients were satisfied with appointment times.

4. South Cliff Surgery 75.80 per cent of patients were satisfied with appointment times at this surgery according to the survey.

